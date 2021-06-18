MENU

News

I-CAR Recognizes FenderBender Columnist

June 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 18, 2021—Kevin Rains, FenderBender columnist and owner of five CARSTAR locations in Ohio and Kentucky, was recently featured in I-CAR’s Collision Reporter magazine. 


Rains shares his experience with social media in THE DISRUPTOR ISSUE, crediting his Facebook pages for fostering strong customer relationships that have helped him grow to five locations, with three more planned. 


Rains’s daughter, Zoe Hoffa-Rains, was also profiled in the issue as part of the “CEOs in the Makings” story. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

