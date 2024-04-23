CCG Makes Major Acquisitions

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced the acquisition of Square One Systems and Coyote Vision Group.

“CCG is excited to welcome Square One and Coyote Vision Group to our portfolio,” said Michelle Sullivan, CEO of CCG. “Square One has demonstrated over 40 years of innovative leadership in delivering effective solutions centered around analytics, collaboration, and accountability. Performance-driven groups enhance top-performing, like-minded operators, ultimately elevating the entire industry. We are delighted to continue supporting Coyote Vision Group and Square One Performance group members as they optimize business performance, seize opportunities, and foster community growth.”

“This model has stood the test of time for many, many years in various industries, including automotive,” said Elaine Sachire, president of Square One Systems. “Square One’s focus has always been with the independent collision repairer to find solutions that assist its members to not just survive… but to thrive. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people is a simple recipe for success. This is where CCG and Square One together converge, resulting in like-minded people, like-minded resources, and like-minded strategies to help their members be the absolute best they can be.”

Erin Solis, senior vice president of Square One Systems, will lead the charge on behalf of the company. “I am so excited for the future of Square One and all the independent shop owners that are now and will become part of this journey,” said Solis. “As we embrace and honor Elaine’s core values and vision, we have big plans to expand our program, enabling us to help more shops grow and thrive in today’s ever-changing landscape.”

Certified Collision Group is a member network platform that serves independent collision repair operators across the U.S. and Canada. They provide access to carrier relations, fair pricing, and operational support.