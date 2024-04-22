CIF Standing Committee Applications Now Open

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is now accepting applications from those interested in joining a CIF committee, according to a news release.

The following is a list of CIF committees:

Charity / Fundraising Events

Finance

Governance

Marketing, Awareness, and Communications

The committees typically meet for about 60 minutes via conference call, some on a monthly basis, others as needed.

“This is a great way to play an active role in the foundation and support the CIF’s mission to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events,” said CIF Vice President Casey Steffen.

Committee members have the opportunity to not only influence the direction of projects and events but also to have a direct positive impact on the lives of collision repair professionals in need, according to the release.

For those who have questions, need additional information, or would like to apply to volunteer on a CIF committee, please email CIF administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected].