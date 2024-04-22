  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    CIF Standing Committee Applications Now Open

    April 22, 2024
    Committee members have the opportunity to influence the direction of projects and events.
    Collision Industry Foundation via Facebook
    CIF logo

    The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is now accepting applications from those interested in joining a CIF committee, according to a news release.

    The following is a list of CIF committees:

    • Charity / Fundraising Events
    • Finance
    • Governance
    • Marketing, Awareness, and Communications

    The committees typically meet for about 60 minutes via conference call, some on a monthly basis, others as needed.

    “This is a great way to play an active role in the foundation and support the CIF’s mission to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events,” said CIF Vice President Casey Steffen.

    Committee members have the opportunity to not only influence the direction of projects and events but also to have a direct positive impact on the lives of collision repair professionals in need, according to the release.

    For those who have questions, need additional information, or would like to apply to volunteer on a CIF committee, please email CIF administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected].

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    Maximizing Throughput & Profit in Your Body Shop with a Side-Load System

    Years of technological advancements and the development of efficiency boosting equipment have drastically changed the way body shops operate. In this free guide from GFS, learn...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.