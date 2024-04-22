Cold War-Era Missile to be Refurbished by Illinois Auto Body Shop

A village in central Illinois has agreed to refurbish a retired ballistic missile that has long been stationed at a local airfield.

Last week, leaders in Rantoul agreed to hire a local dealership with a body shop, Crispin Auto Sales, to refurbish a rusting Minuteman II missile. This missile was originally installed at Chanute Air Force Base, which closed in 1993.

The missile now stands along U.S. Route 45 at what was once the West Gate of the Air Force base.

“It’s like our own Eiffel Tower,” Julio Crispin, owner of Crispin Auto Sales, told FenderBender in a web call.