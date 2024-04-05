More Detetails on Upcoming Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

The 2024 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference is set to take place in Kansas City-Overland Park from May 31 to June 1.

On May 31, from noon to 5 p.m., Mike Anderson and Jeff Oldenettel will present “100% Disassembly and Parts Best Practices.”

The event will feature 12 classes across four classrooms on June 1, led by industry experts including Casey Lund, Ryan Clark, Erin Solis, and others. A “Financial Bootcamp” with Maria Quintero is also scheduled.

The trade show will offer an '80s-themed dance party on the opening night, courtesy of Spanesi.

This year’s trade show is a collaboration among five Midwest state associations.

Attendees can stay at the Sheraton Overland Park, connected to the Convention Center.