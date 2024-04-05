  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    More Detetails on Upcoming Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show

    April 5, 2024
    There will be 12 classes led by esteemed industry members.
    Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference
    202204midwesttradeshow273min
    202204midwesttradeshow273min
    202204midwesttradeshow273min
    202204midwesttradeshow273min
    202204midwesttradeshow273min

    The 2024 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference is set to take place in Kansas City-Overland Park from May 31 to June 1.

    On May 31, from noon to 5 p.m., Mike Anderson and Jeff Oldenettel will present “100% Disassembly and Parts Best Practices.”

    The event will feature 12 classes across four classrooms on June 1, led by industry experts including Casey Lund, Ryan Clark, Erin Solis, and others. A “Financial Bootcamp” with Maria Quintero is also scheduled.

    The trade show will offer an '80s-themed dance party on the opening night, courtesy of Spanesi.

    This year’s trade show is a collaboration among five Midwest state associations.

    Attendees can stay at the Sheraton Overland Park, connected to the Convention Center.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.

    Discover the right Autel ADAS System for Your Shop and Business Model

    Maximize your shop's profitability and efficiency with the right Autel ADAS system. At the cost of a typical alignment system, the Autel IA900 delivers an All Systems and Module...