College Collision Repair Program Starts in Rockford, Illinois

The 16-week program started this month instead of next fall because the school would have lost a grant that helps pay for students’ tuition, according to Greg Brink, co-chair of the Rockford Area I-CAR committee and part-time instructor of the collision repair program at the college.

Brink and his committee investigated what collision repairers needed in the Rockford area, and the number-one issue was a lack of any collision repair education programs. The I-CAR committee, which is made up of instructors and shop owners, had a meeting with the college . Brink said 40 people involved in collision repair showed up at the meeting, which really impressed the college, and then administrators agreed with their suggestions.

Brink came out of retirement to teach part-time in the program, as there has been a huge demand for new collision repairers in the area, and said the school is in the interviewing process for another instructor.

Brink told FenderBender there aren’t any similar programs in the area and that the demand is high from local shop owners.

“Everyone told the same story,” Brink said. “The technicians in their shops are in their 50s and 60s and they’re not getting any younger.”

Fortunately for them, Brink reports the first class of the new program has an age range between 18 to 22.