Midwest Collision Trade Show and Conference Coming This Summer

The third annual Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference is coming to Kansas City-Overland Park, Kansas, from May 31 to June 1.

Their 2023 trade show was a success, according to their website. One of the key areas of focus will be the “year of the technician”. There will be live, hands-on projects and relevant training for collision repair technicians. The Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show will bring back the “important and popular” education series in 2023.

The presenting sponsor, Solidus Equipment Systems, is hosting a competition where participants have the chance to win a $5,000 Solidus MIG welder.

Attractions unrelated to the industry at the trade show include an '80s-themed dance party on the first night, presented by Spanesi.

The Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show combines the resources of five active Midwest state associations.

The host hotel is the Sheraton Overland Park at the Convention Center.