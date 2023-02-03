MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Classic Collision Appoints Two Vice Presidents of Mergers and Acquisitions

February 3, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Classic Collision company promotion
Classic-Collision.jpg

Feb. 3, 2023–Classic Collision has promoted Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions, according to a press release.

Brinkman joined Classic Collision in March 2020 with the company at 34 locations, and Johnson joined the following year in January 2021 at 57 locations. Of Crash Collision’s 212 locations since its start in 1983, Brinkman and Johnson have contributed a substantial portion.

Classic Collision Chief Executive Officer Toan Nguyen says that the two being promoted is part of the company’s “next chapter of growth.”

“Alex and Cody will be integral as we continue to advance our corporate acquisition strategy as well as expand our acquisition and real estate capabilities,” Nguyen added.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Todd Dillender Promoted to COO of Caliber Collision

ABRA Executive Mark Wahlin Retires

Related Articles

Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Texas and South Carolina

Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Florida

Latest Classic Collision Acquisitions Are 5,000 Miles Apart

You must login or register in order to post a comment.