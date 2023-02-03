Classic Collision Appoints Two Vice Presidents of Mergers and Acquisitions

Feb. 3, 2023–Classic Collision has promoted Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions, according to a press release.

Brinkman joined Classic Collision in March 2020 with the company at 34 locations, and Johnson joined the following year in January 2021 at 57 locations. Of Crash Collision’s 212 locations since its start in 1983, Brinkman and Johnson have contributed a substantial portion.

Classic Collision Chief Executive Officer Toan Nguyen says that the two being promoted is part of the company’s “next chapter of growth.”

“Alex and Cody will be integral as we continue to advance our corporate acquisition strategy as well as expand our acquisition and real estate capabilities,” Nguyen added.