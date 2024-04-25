FenderBender Columnists to Speak at OKABA Event

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) plans to host an exclusive in-person learning session featuring two FenderBender columnists, Drew Bryant and Greg Lobsiger.

The event is slated for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The Moore Norman Technology Center, located at 4701 12th Ave. NW in Norman, Oklahoma, will serve as the venue.

A board meeting is scheduled for the previous day, Friday, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Norman.

Bryant, CEO of DB Orlando Collision Center in Florida, is a respected leader of a 20-group and an award-winning shop owner.

Lobsiger, a third-generation shop owner of Loren’s Body Shop in Indiana, is recognized for his expertise in estimating processes.

The presentation by Bryant and Lobsiger will be beneficial for estimators, owners, customer service representatives, managers, accountants, and general office/admin staff.

Technicians and students have the opportunity for hands-on participation in Polyvance plastic welding instruction, KECO glue pull systems, and 3M orbital buffing system and products.

The event is free for members. Non-members are charged a nominal fee of $19.99 to cover the cost of food. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.