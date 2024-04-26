ASE Webinar: Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, titled "Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal," according to a news release.

Automotive aftermarket sheet metal has been the industry standard since the 1970s, but the reputation of these parts is often less than stellar. Some companies stand out with quality, fit and finish in a world that’s difficult to navigate due to constantly changing parts and standards.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz of Paintucation will discuss how to ‘qualify’ aftermarket parts, from construction integrity to E-Coat resilience. He will provide guidance on how to determine whether parts are high-quality replacements or substandard copies. Tetz will also share simple ways to ensure that the parts fit the vehicle being worked on and what to do if they don’t.

Participants in this live session will receive a certificate of attendance. Please allow one week for the automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent. Those unsure if they can attend are encouraged to register, as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.