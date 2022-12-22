Two Chicagoland Shops Burglarized on Same Day

Dec. 22, 2022—Two collision repair shops in suburban Chicago were both burglarized in the early morning hours of Dec. 7 as thieves escaped with nine vehicles, according to the Arlington Heights police blotter.

Both Arlington Collision and Gerber Collision & Glass had vehicles stolen. A Gerber employee arrived to work to find one of the shop's garage doors open and five vehicles missing. An alarm sounded at Arlington Collision as windows were smashed out of one of the shop's garage doors and thieves made off with three Audis and one Porsche. In an earlier report from WGN-TV, Arlington Collision owner Mark Surowaniec said surveillance video indicated the entire heist took just eight minutes.

“We’re doing all this stuff to make these cars better and to make the customers feel safe that they are leaving those expensive nice cars with us in our hands, so it’s very frustrating to have people come in grabbing, and destroying other people’s property,” Surowaniec said to WGN.