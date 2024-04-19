Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Expands Reach in Texas and Georgia

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of six new locations, according to a news release.

These acquisitions include Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, GA, and five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas.

“The acquisition of Patton Brothers Body and Frame marks our entry into northeast Georgia," said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. "This strategic move allows us to broaden our reach while honoring the legacy and commitment to quality established by the former owner, Rodney Patton.”

Wendy Patrick, Chief Administrative Officer of Joe Hudson’s, emphasizes the significance of seamlessly integrating each Precision Hail and Collision location into the company’s operations. “Their longstanding reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers,” she stated.

For those considering selling their business, visit jhcc.com/sell-my-shop/ to initiate a confidential conversation.