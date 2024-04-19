UW-Madison Police Will Swap Tickets with Repair Vouchers

“For some families, a broken taillight or turn signal can sometimes mean choosing between a minor auto repair and buying groceries,” said UWPD Interim Chief Brent Plisch. “A citation for these minor offenses can lead to further financial strain and will most likely result in additional contacts with law enforcement. This program provides officers with a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution, rather than a ticket or fine.”

John M. Harrington, CEO of Lights On! and a former Police Chief and the MN Commissioner of Public Safety, praised the program. “Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need. We are giving officers a new tool on their toolbelt that enhances trust and creates positive community police interactions.”

UWPD is the first police department in Wisconsin to partner with Lights On!. Lights On! has partnered with 163 law enforcement agencies across 21 states and has had 10,000 repair vouchers redeemed. This equates to 10,000 restorative interactions and 10,000 safer cars on the road.

The program also aims to further enhance relationships between the police and the community.