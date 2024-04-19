Crash Champions Appoints Industry Veteran Barrett Callaghan to its Board of Directors

Crash Champions announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Barrett Callaghan to its Board of Directors, according to a news release.

He brings two decades of industry experience to Crash Champions from his current role as the global head of markets and customer success for Shift Technology and his previous work as executive vice president of markets and customer success at CCC Intelligent Solutions (“CCC”).

“The Crash Champions leadership team is proud to welcome Mr. Callaghan to the board,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We believe Barrett Callaghan is a proven industry thought-leader who has spent his career developing and delivering data-driven insights at the intersection of the automotive and insurance markets.”

In his current role with Shift Technology, Callaghan is helping lead AI-powered decision-making solutions that benefit global insurance clients and their customers. At CCC, he led the strategic growth for insurance, automotive and OEM markets.

“The evolution of the Crash Champions brand is a remarkable testament to Matt and his team,” said Callaghan. “I am proud to join the board and look forward to partnering with the experienced leadership team.”

José E. Feliciano, chairman of Crash Champions’ board of directors and co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake, along with Colin Leonard, partner and managing director at Clearlake, both expressed their excitement for Callaghan’s appointment