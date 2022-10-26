AkzoNobel Plans Presence at 2022 SEMA Show

Oct. 26, 2022—AkzoNobel is preparing for next week's SEMA Show.

According to a press release, AkzoNobel will host a booth inside Central Hall which will be dedicated to Sikkens and Carbeat. Additionally, AkzoNobel will have two rig spots in the Silver Lot.

Dave Kindig will have two autograph sessions a day throughout the week at SEMA, and AkzoNobel's outdoor exhibit will feature five of Kindig's vintage masterpieces. This includes a 1969 Camaro, a 1971 Nova and three of Kindig’s 1953 Chevy Corvette CF1 Roadsters, one of which is an electric vehicle. All of these cars have Modern Classikk paints, which are part of Dave Kindig's partnership with AkzoNobel. There will also be a sixth car on display that is a 1940 Ford owned by an AkzoNobel account rep and painted with Sikkens refinish paint.

“The SEMA Show is a special time for us, and we’re excited to be exhibiting and contributing in many ways again this year,” said John Eubanks, regional marketing manager – Americas, AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, via the press release. “Our relationship with Dave Kindig continues to grow and provide a real spark for us; and SEMA provides the best opportunity for us to showcase how he uses our paints to help create his masterpieces.”

AkzoNobel’s Senior Services Consultant Tim Ronak and Services Consultant Tony Adams will lead an SCRS Repairer Driven Education session on Oct. 31 on rates for effective business operation. They will lead another SCRS RDE session on Nov. 2 that talks about becoming the employer of choice.

The 2022 SEMA Show runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 in Las Vegas.



