Active-Duty Single Mom Awarded Refurbished Car

Last week, a single mother who is on active duty with the U.S. Navy was presentated a vehicle to provide her the critical transportation she needs since an accident wrecked the family car – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor USAA and repair partner Fix Auto Collision Poway in San Diego.

NABC, USAA and Fix Auto Collision Poway presented a beautifully refurbished 2022 Toyota Corolla to Olusola Smith. This gifting was part of USAA’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and their communities.

Olusola Smith, a proud sailor on active duty in the U. S. Navy, is a single mother of two. Smith has depended on friends for rides to work and for her children’s needs since the family car was wrecked. The NABC Recycled Rides donation will make it possible for Smith to fulfill the important family responsibilities of shopping for food and attending PTO meetings, as well as getting the children to school and herself to work. Smith was nominated for NABC Recycled Rides by STEP, Support the Enlisted Project.

“This gift means the world to me,” said Smith. “It means that I can provide for my children. I will be able to contribute to a better quality of life for not only my children but for myself.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include Cars for Charity and Advanced Remarketing Services.