Ram Announces New Off-road Truck Lineup With Benchmark Light- and Heavy-duty Offerings

Ram unveils its most capable and affordable off-road truck lineup which includes both light- and heavy-duty models, such as the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, Rebel, Warlock, and the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Heavy Duty Rebel, according to a release.
“Ram offers more power, performance, and capability with a unique combination of bold styling and durability,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “This is our most extensive off-road lineup yet.”
The lineup offers a diverse powertrain selection, including a new 3.0-liter Hurricane SST engine, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine, and a Cummins I-6 turbodiesel. The new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel, Warlock, and the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Heavy Duty Rebel are now available. The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO will be available for order today and in dealerships by the third quarter of 2024.
Ram’s off-road truck lineup draws from a rich history of high-performance trucks, starting with the 1946 Power Wagon. The lineup offers benchmark vehicles that meet the needs of hard workers and families alike. Ram remains committed to innovation and powertrain leadership.
2025 Ram 1500 RHO
The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO costs $69,995.
It has a 3.0-liter H/O SST engine with 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. It features Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks and Active Terrain Dynamics suspension. It has 40% more rear wheel travel than other Ram 1500 models. It has an 11.8-inch ground clearance and 35-inch tires. The interior has digital display screens, wireless charging pads, and an optional Head-Up Display.
It’s available to order now and will be in dealerships in Q3 2024. The price excludes a $1,995 destination fee.
2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X
The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel has a Rebel X package with Uconnect 5, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, sunroof, power tailgate, heated seats, and a Harman Hardon sound system. It introduces Rough Road Cruise Control and has a black grille, front bumper, and projector headlamps. The interior has leather seats, red stitching, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen. It’s a crew cab model with a 1-inch raised ride height, 33-inch tires, and 17-inch wheels. It has a 3.0-liter engine with 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque.
It costs $64,195, excluding a $1,995 destination fee.
2025 Ram 1500 Warlock
The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock has a black grille, 18-inch wheels, Bilstein shocks, a 1-inch lift, and skid plates. It has LED headlamps, dual exhaust, tow hooks, black badging, and optional decals. It has an 8.4-inch touchscreen, 7-inch driver’s display, Selec-Speed Control, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, remote start, and in-floor storage. The interior has black cloth seats, a leather steering wheel, auto-dimming mirror, overhead console, LED bed lights, and power mirrors. Options include a heated bench, black side steps, and a bedliner. It has a 3.0-liter engine with 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque. It comes in various colors.
It costs $54,260, excluding a $1,995 destination fee.
2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
The 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, with a heritage dating back to 1945.
It has a unique suspension, Bilstein shocks, control arms, spring rates, and a lift. It has electronic-locking axles and a five-link coil design. It has a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine, an eight-speed transmission, and a Borg Warner BW 44-47 transfer case. It has Hill-descent Control and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.
It costs $68,470, excluding a $1,995 destination fee.
2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel
The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is between the Laramie and Power Wagon models.
It has a 6.7-liter Cummins engine with 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. of torque. The standard 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 has 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque. It has unique badging, a performance hood, off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential, rear electronic locker, 20-inch wheels, 33-inch tires, and skid plates. Models with the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine have a WARN Zeon-12 winch. It has three seating options, a 360-degree camera, a 12-inch digital gauge cluster, and safety features.
It costs $68,965, excluding a $1,995 destination fee.