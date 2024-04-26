Ram Announces New Off-road Truck Lineup With Benchmark Light- and Heavy-duty Offerings

Ram unveils its most capable and affordable off-road truck lineup which includes both light- and heavy-duty models, such as the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, Rebel, Warlock, and the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Heavy Duty Rebel, according to a release.

“Ram offers more power, performance, and capability with a unique combination of bold styling and durability,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “This is our most extensive off-road lineup yet.”

The lineup offers a diverse powertrain selection, including a new 3.0-liter Hurricane SST engine, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 engine, and a Cummins I-6 turbodiesel. The new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel, Warlock, and the 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon and Heavy Duty Rebel are now available. The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO will be available for order today and in dealerships by the third quarter of 2024.

Ram’s off-road truck lineup draws from a rich history of high-performance trucks, starting with the 1946 Power Wagon. The lineup offers benchmark vehicles that meet the needs of hard workers and families alike. Ram remains committed to innovation and powertrain leadership.