Auto Body Added to Ready-for-Hire School Program in Ohio

The Ready-for-Hire Program at Abraxas in Richland County. Ohio, has expanded its offerings to include a training curriculum and experiences that enable students to become certified in auto body repair, acccording to a news release obtained by Richland Source.

Students received additional hands-on auto body repair practice, thanks to a fender donated by Milliron Auto Parts in Mansfield. The students appreciated the opportunity for hands-on practice.

One student said, “It’s a lot of fun to work on an actual fender!”

Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Pfeifer, who lead the program, are pleased with its success and take pride in the fact that students will leave Abraxas with a marketable skill. “The skills we teach can be implemented immediately, giving the students a valuable edge in the job market. They’re not only learning technical skills relevant to the automotive industry, but they’re also developing problem-solving abilities and teamwork dynamics,” they said. One student mentioned that the program is teaching him patience, an essential skill for any career.

Mrs. Pfeifer and Mr. Thomas find it gratifying to witness their students’ progress as they gain confidence in their abilities. “With each completed project, they’re refining their craftsmanship and cultivating a strong work ethic and attention to detail. We’re excited to continue nurturing their talents and watching them flourish as they embark on their future careers.”