Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Florida

October 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 10, 2022—Classic Collision has announced new acquisitions in Florida. 

According to a press release, the brand has moved into the panhandle with the acquisitions of Jimmy’s Paint and Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint and Body.

“This addition in our Florida market will help us expand our footprint into the panhandle region of the State, which will allow us to provide customers with additional options” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.

Daniel and Han Roberts have dedicated over 25 years to these three locations, prioritizing customer service and quality parts.

“We felt the culture at Classic Collision has matched what we have strived for with all of our locations; with their unparalleled customer service and numerous OE certifications, we look forward to having our team join their family,” said Daniel Roberts via the press release.

