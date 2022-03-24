CIF Urges Members to Help Technician Badly Burned in Fire

March 24, 2022— The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is urging members of the auto body field to assist Bryan Miller, an Ohio-based technician and painter who is recovering from a devastating in-shop accident that burned over 70 percent of his body and nearly ended his life.

Last September, Miller was working on a motorcycle at Elite Auto Body, Cycle and Sales in Bethel, Ohio, when it backfired and triggered a chain reaction that resulted in the shop going up in flames. Trapped inside his work area for several minutes, he caught on fire before forcing his way through a window. Once outside, he watched the building burn as his body was overcome by the agonizing trauma.

Although he survived the event, Miller was left with mostly third-degree burns covering the majority of his body. He also endured a near-fatal case of pneumonia while in the hospital. Six months─and multiple surgeries and skin grafts─later, he lives in constant pain that he describes as “background noise that’s normal.” Lotion needs to be applied to his body on a constant basis to keep his scars moist.

The CIF is encouraging members of the auto body industry to help supply funds to aid Miller in securing permanent housing, tools to replace the ones he lost in the fire and education/direction in regard to new professional opportunities (estimating, parts, etc.) that could accommodate his physical condition as he works towards his desired return to painting and bodywork.

Donations can be made at www.collisionindustryfoundation.org/donate, and specify your donation is for Bryan Miller. For more information, call (855) 4CIFAID or (804) 427-6982.