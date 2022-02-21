MENU

News

1Collision Adds Top Executive

February 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Execute Change Through Team Meetings

Feb. 21, 2022—1Collision has named Stacey Phillips as its new director of marketing, according to a press release. 

Phillips will work closely with the 1Collision team to guide and support the company’s marketing strategy. She also will support the continued growth and development of 1Collision’s expansion of independent single and multiple location collision repair centers throughout the United States. 

“I’m excited to help 1Collision and its network shops with marketing and communications,” said Phillips. “I’m impressed with the type of assistance 1Collision provides to its affiliated collision repair centers and will help support that in my new role so shops can continue to be successful and provide excellent customer service.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

