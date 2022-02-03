MENU

News

History Channel To Feature SEMA Launch Pad

February 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
SEMA 2021

Feb. 3, 2022—SEMA Launch Pad, an industry’s product-pitching competition will be featured for the first time on a nationwide television special on Feb. 13 on the History Channel, according to a press release. 

The 2021 competition included a record-high 200-plus competitors vying for the program’s largest grand prize ever, valued at $100,000. The program features 15 semifinalists who competed live in Las Vegas, where they pitched their products and ideas to a panel of industry experts. 

“We’re excited to bring the SEMA Launch Pad to a nationwide television audience,” Ted Wentz, board member of SEMA and chair of the SEMA Launch Pad Task Force, said in a statement. “For years, the SEMA Launch Pad has encouraged and supported product innovation and new ideas. The television program will give a new audience the opportunity to see the depth of the industry’s innovation.”

The organization has aired a five-episode miniseries on its YouTube page. The upcoming television special includes brand-new, exclusive coverage of the finale, with the top two finalists competing. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

