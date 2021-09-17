MENU

News

WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

September 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 17, 2021—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has started its "Pay-It-Forward" campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member. 

 

By participating, donors can designate the yearly gift to go to a recipient of their choice or donate to the “WIN Pick” membership fund and the organization will select a recipient in need. 

 

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, members and other industry professionals, for a limited time, WIN is now able to provide several dozen 365-day memberships at no cost and is currently accepting applications.

 

To sponsor a member or to apply for the 'WIN Pick' Pay it Forward Membership, click here.
