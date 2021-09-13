Empire Adds Distribution Center

Sept. 13, 2021—Empire Auto Parts, a distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts, has added their fifth distribution center and second location in Georgia.

“It’s an exciting time for our whole team. We planned for months to get the new facility ready for distribution and we believe the local collision center community will welcome our exceptional service and quality levels. This new Atlanta distribution center, combined with our existing warehouse in Charlotte, will enhance part availability throughout the southeast,” Randall Bollander, corporate sales manager, said in a statement.

Empire now operates 23 locations in 16 states.