Broadway Automotive Building Largest Shop In Midwest

June 3, 2021—Broadway Automotive is beginning construction on what will be the largest auto body repair facility in the Midwest, a press release says.

The Wisconsin-based dealership group has a 70,000-square-foot facility in the works. The Green Bay shop will include 42 repair bays and six down-draft paint booths.

Broadway's new collision facility will double the size of its current Ashland Avenue collision operations. Another portion of the building will house dealership administrative personnel. The facility is adjacent to its Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealerships.

"We are also very, very excited to significantly expand and upgrade our Volkswagen and Chevrolet customer facing areas for a first-class guest experience," Michael Cuene, co-owner and managing partner of Broadway Automotive, says in the release. "Broadway understands convenience means no-appointment necessary. Increasing our quick service capabilities and adding manufacturer-trained technicians to meet our growing customer base and their maintenance needs is paramount."

Construction will begin in June, with Broadway's new collision center is scheduled for opening by year end.