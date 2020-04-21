Fourth Stimulus Package Up for Vote

April 21, 2020—A fourth coronavirus relief package, which will provide additional help for small businesses, is up for vote by the Senate, according to CNN.

Congress is trying to pass the package, which has support from President Trump, at some point today, according to CNN.

The new relief package, which is roughly $480 billion, includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and small business loans and $10 billion for grants under the Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Stay tuned for updates.