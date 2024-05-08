Guild 21 Panel Event Coming May 14

The next Guild21 event is scheduled for May 14, featuring a panel of Collision Repair experts: Ron Reichen, Erin Solis, Jeff Butler, and Liz Stein. The panel will discuss “How to Ensure Your Collision Repair Business Has a Future.”

Topics of discussion will include:

Building credibility with clients and bill payers.

The importance of writing accurate repair plans and sheets, as well as the potential liability and legal ramifications of failing to do so.

Understanding state laws.

Ensuring a future for your employees.

Promoting an environment and an industry that people want to work in.

Solis’s background includes conducting OEM audits and ensuring adherence to industry standards for Certified Collision Group.

Butler, with over three decades of experience in auto repair, holds extensive training and certifications. As President of Haury’s Collision & Vintage, he also represents policyholders in insurance claims and provides vehicle appraisals and forensic damage investigations.

Reichen, founder of Precision Body & Paint, Inc., has grown his business into a leading facility known for its innovative marketing and service. With 50 years in the industry, he has earned numerous awards and certifications, including recognition as a Tesla Certified Advanced Structural technician.

Stein, as the Market Adoption lead for Advanced Repair Technologies at OEC, has a history of managing manufacturer certification programs and has held significant positions in industry organizations. She is recognized for her contributions with several industry awards.