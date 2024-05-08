  • Advertise
    Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarship Now Open

    May 8, 2024
    The scholarship is an entry into the JCF Family, offering career opportunities and a connection to the foundation’s mission.
    Jessi Combs Foundation via Facebook
    jessi_combs_facebook_background

    The Jessi Combs Foundation (JCF) continues Jessi Combs’ work by encouraging women to enter trades. The foundation’s scholarship program supports women who show promise in these fields.

    Each year, JCF awards scholarships to women with the drive to succeed in trades. This support helps them pursue their education and promotes trades as a career for women.

    It provides a community and mentorship for scholarship recipients, who describe it as a supportive family.

    Applications for the JCF scholarship program are open until June 30. The foundation invites women to apply and encourages others to share the opportunity, keeping Jessi Combs’ spirit alive.

    Eligibility includes high school seniors, graduates, or GED holders enrolled or accepted into a U.S. vocational school. Applicants must submit personal details and a video essay on the foundation’s website. A panel, including JCF Board members and past recipients, reviews these submissions.

    The scholarship is an entry into The JCF Family, offering career opportunities and a connection to the foundation’s mission. Recipients join a network that inspires and empowers women in trades.

    The Jessi Combs Foundation honors Jessi’s legacy and helps women succeed in traditionally male-dominated fields. It’s a move toward a diverse workforce where women can excel in their trades.

