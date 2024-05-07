Fake Airbags, Real Consequences: Used Car Dealership Faces $400,000+ Penalty

A used car dealership in Wichita, Kansas, previously fined for failing to inform a customer that the vehicle they purchased had a deployed airbag, now faces a penalty of approximately $418,000. This comes after the discovery that an additional 13 customers were sold vehicles without airbags. The information was obtained by the Wichita Eagle from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The issue surfaced when a customer discovered an airbag simulator device in their car, which concealed the fact that the airbag had been deployed.

The dealership, now prohibited from operating, is owned by Kayode D. Ajibolade and Abidemi M. Aluko. Ajibolade stated that customers are informed about the vehicle’s accident history and that they do not guarantee anything regarding the airbags.

He also mentioned that the dealership was previously fined $20,000 in 2019 due to inadequate legal representation. The recent case was initiated after a man from Olathe discovered that the car he bought for his daughter had deployed airbags.

The court has revoked CarNation’s business license in Kansas and issued a permanent injunction preventing them from selling any motor vehicles in the state.