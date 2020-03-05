MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Report: Businesses Face Cyber Risks Via Mobile Devices

March 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars cyber security mobile security public WiFi small businesses Verizon

March 5, 2020—A report from Verizon found that nearly 40 percent of companies had their mobility security compromised, as noted by Insurance JournalIn the same report, owners said they sacrificed prioritizing mobile security.

A big threat to cyber security comes from free public WiFi services. A fifth of the organizations that reported their mobile devices had been attacked said an unapproved or insecure WiFi service was used.

The Verizon report found that many companies are at risk for cyber attack because 72% of employees have used public WiFi. About half of those surveyed said they prohibit employees from using public WiFi. According to the report, experts warn against accessing any sensitive information while using public WiFi and using two-step verification practices.

  • FenderBender did an extensive report on how to avoid data breaches in a recent feature article, which can be accessed by clicking here

Related Articles

Senators Inquire into Carmakers Reporting Cyber Security Risks

Report: Mobile-Friendly Sites Crucial for Small Businesses

You must login or register in order to post a comment.