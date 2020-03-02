Report: Coronavirus Affecting Car Sales

March 2, 2020—The coronavirus and the BS-VI emission continue to put pressure on the car market, according to a report by ET Auto.com.

Retail sales were flat in February. The coronavirus in China is reportedly causing a supply crisis.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki reported a 1.6 percent decline to 136,849 units last month, versus 139,100 sold units in February 2019. Meanwhile, the second largest carmaker, Hyundai India, posted a higher decline of 7.2 percent at 40,010 units in the month of February, compared to 43,110 units sold in the same month last year.