Report: US Traffic Conditions Worsening

Jan. 29, 2020—The Traffic Index by TomTom shows traffic is increasingly getting worse globally, as noted in a report by Reuters.

Americans will spend, on average, 4 days 13 hours and 38 minutes per year in rush hour traffic.

In the U.S., the top 10 worst cities for traffic with populations of over 800,000 all posted double-digit increases in extra travel time, with Los Angeles being ranked as the worst with a 42 percent increase.

"In the US, it's paramount for city planners and policymakers to have all of the necessary tools at their disposal to help them properly analyze traffic levels and citywide congestion, which is exactly why we designed the Traffic Index -- to help them make critical infrastructure decisions in real time," said Nick Cohn, senior traffic expert for TomTom, in the report.

"By identifying problem areas in live traffic patterns with the Traffic Index, we're helping optimize traffic flow and creating a safer, cleaner, congestion-free world together with our partners and drivers."