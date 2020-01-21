Tesla Denies Acceleration Issues

Jan. 21, 2020—Tesla responded Monday in a blog post to allegations of unintended acceleration, according to a report by CNET.

The response comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a probe into Tesla's vehicles.

The three-paragraph response refers to the petition that started the NHTSA probe as "completely false" and claims it was introduced by a "short-seller," a person who has financial positions that bet against Tesla's continued stock-market success.

Tesla claims that the vehicles' data shows the cars went forward when intended and stopped when the brake pedal was pressed. It also says that all three of its vehicles (the Model S, Model X and Model 3) have two sensors that cut off torque from the electric motor if an issue is discovered.