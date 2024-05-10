Upcoming SCC Presentations

The Southeast Collision Conference gave a spotlight to some of the presentations that visitors can expect from Thursday, May 16, to Saturday, May 18.

Repairer to Repairer: RTA’s and PRI’s, The Process & the Shop’s Role [PANEL DISCUSSION]

Panelists: Adrian Mora, Collision Consumer Advocates, Billy Walkowiak, Collision Safety Consultants; Moderated by: Steve Krieps, WMABA Imm Past President / Collision Safety Consultants of WV

Saturday 11:00am – 12:30pm | LUNCH & LEARN

This panel discussion will be an open dialogue between local- and nationally-recognized leading experts on the Right to Appraisal and Post Repair Inspections; sharing viewpoints on how repairers properly utilize the RTA and/or PRI. This will give insights into where the customer or the repairer can invoke these resources, to assist in negotiations and completion of the repair process. Real examples and real discussion will round out the session, with a healthy allotment of time for interaction and questions.

Nurturing the Goose that Laid the Golden Egg

Presented by: Bruce Schronce, StrongLead’s Executive Partner and Leadership & Business Consultant

Saturday 2:00pm – 3:30pm (Option 1)

Companies typically get started because of a passion, an ability and an opportunity that eventually turns into a business. However, growing and sustaining that business while enjoying the journey can become a challenging feat at best and at worst, a living nightmare. This will be an interactive presentation on five critical aspects of growing your business, attracting, developing and retaining great people, leadership cohesion, and enjoying a meaningful and prosperous journey. Bruce will present and field questions on growing, enjoying, and sustaining a successful business in today’s everchanging environment of Collision Repair.

Increased Profitability through Proper Documentation: how communication, documentation and collision shop positioning must change in 2024 and beyond

Presented by: Keith Manich, AMAM – Director of Collision Services, Automotive Training Institute

Saturday 2:00pm – 3:30pm (Option 2)

The presentation will identify the areas of opportunity that we all face in trying to move collision shops in a more professional and direct way against those who might challenge the Collision shop owner and their staff. One of the most important steps will be creating bigger and more effective associations to allow collision owners to develop more collaborative opportunities and business partnerships to move the entire industry forward. It’s about the collision shop owners taking back their industry at the same time they are becoming businesses that the consumer can look to for quality and trust in the process.