Fix Auto USA's 200th Location Fixes Recycled Ride

A single mother and college senior from Southern California was presented with a vehicle that would provide her independence and much-needed transportation for her family—thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with car donor Allstate and collision repair partner Fix Auto USA.
NABC, Allstate, and Fix Auto USA presented a fully refurbished 2020 Hyundai Elantra to Diane Von Kaenel, who will graduate with her nursing degree in two weeks. Her previous car was breaking down and could no longer be repaired. Until last Friday, she had to rely on rides from friends to attend classes and complete her coursework. She is one of the top students in her class and is highly involved in volunteer activities. The donated car will not only help her cross the academic finish line but also provide transportation for her family members.
“I come from a third-world country, where opportunities are not as readily available as they are in this country,” commented Henry Arroyo, owner of Fix Auto Palm Desert South, where the presentation took place.
“Arriving here at a young age has given me the chance to become a better person. I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today. And I love the fact that we can all come together and give someone else the opportunity to improve their life. It’s an incredible feeling to see the pure joy on someone’s face when they receive a blessing. I truly appreciate the partnership we have with NABC Recycled Rides and all the companies that donate vehicles for us to refurbish.”
This project could be considered one of the first vehicles for the location, considering they opened recently as Fix Auto USA’s 200th location, as reported recenlty by FenderBender.