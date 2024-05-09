Fix Auto USA's 200th Location Fixes Recycled Ride

“I come from a third-world country, where opportunities are not as readily available as they are in this country,” commented Henry Arroyo, owner of Fix Auto Palm Desert South, where the presentation took place.

“Arriving here at a young age has given me the chance to become a better person. I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today. And I love the fact that we can all come together and give someone else the opportunity to improve their life. It’s an incredible feeling to see the pure joy on someone’s face when they receive a blessing. I truly appreciate the partnership we have with NABC Recycled Rides and all the companies that donate vehicles for us to refurbish.”

This project could be considered one of the first vehicles for the location, considering they opened recently as Fix Auto USA’s 200th location, as reported recenlty by FenderBender.