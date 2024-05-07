Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Arroyo is a current multi-store owner. He owns five locations in Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Springs, and now two in Palm Desert. Henry has built his business on his passion for philanthropy. He was raised to appreciate his blessings and give back to those less fortunate, and he has brought this mindset to each of his locations.

Henry is deeply rooted in the communities around his facilities. He gives back to children, the homeless, and anyone in need by hosting toy drives, collecting coats, clothing, toiletries, etc., and working with Martha’s Kitchen. This has not only allowed him to create bonds within his community but has also helped shape his business model. Henry is an active member of the NABC, participating in NABC’s Recycled Rides program to gift multiple vehicles to families and veterans in need. Most recently, in January, Henry and his team donated two vehicles to local families.