Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location, Fix Auto Palm Desert South.
"I'm honored to be the 200th Fix Auto USA location," said Henry Arroyo, owner of Fix Auto Palm Desert South. "I joined the Fix Auto USA network in 2014 and haven't looked back. Today, I own five locations, with Palm Desert South being my most recent opening. This network has given me so much, and I can't wait to continue building my business and representing the Fix Auto USA brand."
Arroyo is a current multi-store owner. He owns five locations in Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Springs, and now two in Palm Desert. Henry has built his business on his passion for philanthropy. He was raised to appreciate his blessings and give back to those less fortunate, and he has brought this mindset to each of his locations.
Henry is deeply rooted in the communities around his facilities. He gives back to children, the homeless, and anyone in need by hosting toy drives, collecting coats, clothing, toiletries, etc., and working with Martha’s Kitchen. This has not only allowed him to create bonds within his community but has also helped shape his business model. Henry is an active member of the NABC, participating in NABC’s Recycled Rides program to gift multiple vehicles to families and veterans in need. Most recently, in January, Henry and his team donated two vehicles to local families.
"When Fix Auto USA joined the Driven Brands collision group in 2020, it was clear that this group of owners was determined to be the best of the best," said Sabrina Thring, Collision President, Driven Brands. "The dedication to their craft, customers, and one another has laid the groundwork for this thriving network. Reaching this milestone is just the beginning, and I can't wait to be a part of this continued growth."
"With owners like Henry leading the way for this brand, I have no doubt that we will continue to reach new heights," said Brian Newberry, Vice President of Collision Development, Driven Brands. "Opening the 200th location is just one step in our growth, and I am thrilled to see what is in store next for this brand!"