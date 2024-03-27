  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraiser

    March 27, 2024
    Additional details about the fundraiser will be released soon.
    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation
    aacf_65th_logo
    aacf_65th_logo
    aacf_65th_logo
    aacf_65th_logo
    aacf_65th_logo

    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year with a commemorative fundraiser, according to a news release.

    “These funds will go directly towards supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life-changing event,” Joel Ayres, AACF’s Executive Director, said in the release.

    Ayres then said that AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser on April 1.

    AACF is a 501©(3) organization supporting people in the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during the hardest moments of their lives. As a nonprofit, this is accomplished through the support of donors, awareness partners, and volunteers.

    To learn more, contact us at www.AftermarketCharity.org.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.