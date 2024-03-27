AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraiser

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year with a commemorative fundraiser, according to a news release.

“These funds will go directly towards supporting the individuals employed in the automotive aftermarket industry who are facing adversity, medical emergency, or catastrophic life-changing event,” Joel Ayres, AACF’s Executive Director, said in the release.

Ayres then said that AACF will be announcing more details about this commemorative fundraiser on April 1.

AACF is a 501©(3) organization supporting people in the automotive aftermarket industry and their families during the hardest moments of their lives. As a nonprofit, this is accomplished through the support of donors, awareness partners, and volunteers.

To learn more, contact us at www.AftermarketCharity.org.