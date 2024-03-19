  • Advertise
    Georgia High School Senior Set to Compete in SkillsUSA National Competition

    March 19, 2024
    This student not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at a CARSTAR Car Crafters, he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors.
    CARSTAR
    Dane Robbins will represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Competition this spring, according to a CARSTAR news release.

    Robbins not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Georgia, he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors – the gold medal – in the Skills USA Collision Repair Technology Competition.

    Robbins is a Fannin County High School senior studying collision repair with Devin Dilbeck, the automotive repair teacher for the school. He connected with CARSTAR Car Crafters through their apprenticeship program that provides parts, resources, and work opportunities for students in the school. Carson Beavers, son of Jeff Beavers, owner of CARSTAR Car Crafters, oversees the apprenticeship program and has worked closely with Robbins to share the real-world experience of a high-production collision repair facility.

    Jeff Beavers, who has two locations in Blue Ridge and Blairsville, got involved with Fannin County High School several years ago to help inspire students to consider a career in collision repair.

    “The most rewarding aspect of our involvement with the school is seeing the students take interest in vocational jobs that lead to careers,” said Jeff Beavers. “College is not for everyone, and the collision industry has many high-paying great career jobs. Also, working with the shop teacher at the high school has helped us identify ways we can help with their program, from donating cars, parts, tools, and money to support the class needs.”

    Jeff and Carson Beavers look forward to welcoming Robbins full-time to their team and are committed to continuing the program that attracts students to embrace a career in collision repair.

    “One of the motivating factors in partnering with our local high school is to prepare technicians for a career in the collision repair industry,” said Jeff Beavers. “Dane plans to come work with us full-time when he graduates, and we are very excited to welcome him to our team. We definitely plan to hire more students as qualified candidates become available, as skilled young techs are hard to find and this creates a great opportunity to connect with them.”

