  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Malfunctioning Emergency Braking System Prompts NHTSA Probe of Honda Vehicles

    March 18, 2024
    A total of 250,712 vehicles will be investigated, including Honda Insight hybrids and Honda Passport SUVs from model years 2019-2022.
    American Honda Motor Co.
    2020_honda_passport
    2020_honda_passport
    2020_honda_passport
    2020_honda_passport
    2020_honda_passport

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary probe into certain Honda vehicles following reports of a malfunctioning emergency braking system, reports Reuters.

    Vehicles affected by the problem include Honda Insight hybrid vehicles and Honda Passport SUVs from model years 2019-2022, representing a total of 250,712 vehicles.

    The problem appears to be with the automatic emergency braking system activating at inappropriate times. According to 46 complaints received by the Office of Defects Investigation, the problem has led to three crashes or fires and two injuries.

    The preliminary probe is the first step in an NHTSA investigation and consists of reviewing consumer complaints and manufacturer service bulletins to determine if there is an inherent safety risk in the vehicles. Honda has expressed that it is working cooperatively with NHTSA while also conducting its own internal investigation. 

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Coach Works implements the Spanesi Touch system

    Coach Works Uses Spanesi Equipment to Ensure a Safe and Proper Repair for Customers