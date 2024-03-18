Malfunctioning Emergency Braking System Prompts NHTSA Probe of Honda Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary probe into certain Honda vehicles following reports of a malfunctioning emergency braking system, reports Reuters.

Vehicles affected by the problem include Honda Insight hybrid vehicles and Honda Passport SUVs from model years 2019-2022, representing a total of 250,712 vehicles.

The problem appears to be with the automatic emergency braking system activating at inappropriate times. According to 46 complaints received by the Office of Defects Investigation, the problem has led to three crashes or fires and two injuries.

The preliminary probe is the first step in an NHTSA investigation and consists of reviewing consumer complaints and manufacturer service bulletins to determine if there is an inherent safety risk in the vehicles. Honda has expressed that it is working cooperatively with NHTSA while also conducting its own internal investigation.