Crash Champions Acquires MSO European Collision

Jan. 31, 2023 – Crash Champions has announced in a recent press that they have acquired European Collision, a MSO that operates four repair centers across the Nashville and Atlanta metro areas.

The acquisition, which was officially concluded on January 27, will give Crash Champions “a network of four state-of-the-art I-CAR Gold Class repair centers.”

European Collision was founded by Andrew Suggs four decades ago and he’s held the role of CEO since then.

“As we met with the Crash Champions team, we quickly realized their leadership and culture aligned seamlessly,” Suggs said. “It’s a team that is operationally centric, and founder-led—traits that are core to European Collision.”

CEO of Crash Champions, Matt Ebert, looks “forward to the expanded service this acquisition brings to the overall Crash Champions network in these key markets across the Southern U.S.”