Generative AI on Agenda for Next CIECA Webinar

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced its upcoming webinar, "The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry," to be held on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. PT/1 pm CT/2 p.m. ET, according to a news release.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares, an AI software development and online marketing firm, and the chief product officer at Propel.

Mendiratta will delve into the basics of generative artificial intelligence (AI), distinguishing it from traditional AI models, and discussing recent advancements in large language models (LLMs). He will also touch on the emergence of ChatGPT, which he believes has democratized access to these technologies.

The webinar will cover:

Current use cases in creative writing, coding, and the collision industry

Future implications for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence

Practical, user-friendly applications and AI products that businesses can use to enhance their operations

Mendiratta, a known leader in integrating artificial intelligence into digital solutions, spearheaded the development of SocioSquares' first AI platform in 2015, utilizing natural language processing and machine learning. Mendiratta was honored with the “Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice” Influencer Badge on LinkedIn as part of their Community Top Voice Program. He has spoken at institutions such as Drexel University, IIM Bangalore, The Engineering School, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Before his current roles, Mendiratta served as a principal engineer at Comcast’s office of the chief technology officer. He holds a bachelor of engineering in electronics and communications from Barkatullah University, India, and a master of science in telecommunications and networking from the University of Pennsylvania.