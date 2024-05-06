New 2024-25 Board Leadership Announced by Women’s Industry Network

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced its officers and board of directors for 2024-2025, according to a news release.

The new executive committee and board members for 2024-2025 will be formally presented at the upcoming WIN Annual Conference in Newport Beach. The appointments include:

Chair: Elizabeth Stein, OEC

Vice-chair: Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass

Treasurer: Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc.

Administrative Vice Chair: Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise

Secretary: Blair Womble, Caliber Collision

Immediate Past Chair: Tanya Sweetland, Caliber Collision

New members joining the 2024–2025 board include Ellen Sieminski of Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass, Kayla Clark of Classic Collision, Kristi Werner of URG, and Leslie Jones of CCC Intelligence Solutions.

Continuing their service to the organization are board members:

Susie Frausto of Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Kristle Bollans of CSN Collision

Hannah Whitesides of Driven Brands

Lisa Ferguson of I-CAR

Sabrina Simionescu of AkzoNobel

Stacey Simmons of Enterprise Mobility.

Concluding their service and rotating off the board are:

Holly Whitley of Allstate

Jenny Anderson of Entegral, Powered by Enterprise.

The WIN board consists of representatives from various industry segments, including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, and recyclers.

“WIN offers opportunities for women to advance their professional skills and gain exposure through leadership of a WIN program, team, committee, or the board,” says incoming WIN Chair, Elizabeth Stein. “During the 2024-2025 program year, the board of WIN will continue to lead their teams on initiatives aligned with our goals as well as articulating the WIN Experience.”

To achieve its goals to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair professions, WIN will continue to focus its efforts on three main initiatives:

Grow Membership and Engagement to reach more women Develop Infrastructure for sustainability of the organization Expand awareness so that the WIN superpower stops being the best kept secret of the industry

The mission of WIN is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement, and networking. The board of directors of WIN exists to lead the organization in furthering these initiatives.