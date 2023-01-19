Blend Study Updates Highlight SCRS Board Meeting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.(Jan. 19, 2023)–The results of the blend study released by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) in November is having an effect on the industry, Executive Director Aaron Schulenberg said in an SCRS board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The study, released at the start of the 2022 SEMA Show, illustrated a suspicion many shop owners had which was that blending a panel took more time than a full refinish. The numbers from a study commissioned by SCRS showed that it was in fact 31.59% longer, as opposed to 50% less time as reported by three estimating systems information providers. That finding is prompting two of those companies to reevaluate the numbers they've been reporting.

"As a result of this study, we now have them reevaluating and committing from that," said Schulenberg in the open board meeting. "We have them committed to routine updates in the meantime. That's exactly the type of activity that we're looking for. We're looking for them to reevaluate and see where it falls, to take into account where the industry's perception lies."

The study was undertaken as a result of suspicions SCRS members have long held. Forty-five body panels from a 2018 Ford F-150 were tested under controlled conditions to challenge that 50% formula. The results and resulting action show that the study may be having its intended effect.

"We're looking forward to continuing to work on behalf of the industry to address those issues," said Schulenberg. "These are the types of industry issues that we want to hear about from our members, so that we can address them, so that we can prioritize them where we know that we can make the biggest difference for the people that we represent."



