Auto Glass Now Opens 3 New Locations

Nov. 9, 2022—Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of three new facilities, according to a press release.

“It’s an exciting time for the growing Auto Glass Now brand,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, via the press release. “The expansion into new markets is helping to further pave our way in the glass industry, with the ability to provide more customers with quality auto glass services.”

Auto Glass Now Florence in South Carolina spans 6,000 square feet and is managed by Malcom Rogers with Bradley Bish as foreman. The team has nearly 50 years of combined industry experience. Auto Glass Now Hurst in Texas is 2,650 square feet and is managed by Lana Finch. Finch is joined by Bobby Montgomery as lead technician. Auto Glass Now Euclid in Ohio is 3,808 square feet and is managed by Ramon Rodriguez.

“The teams we have at these new locations have a strong bond and a united vision to provide a higher level of auto glass services to their communities,” said Lopez. “We can’t wait to see what more Auto Glass Now will accomplish before the end of the year.”



