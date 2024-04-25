  • Advertise
    Total Loss Consulting Launches Nationwide

    April 25, 2024
    TLC helps consumers in receiving the actual cash value for their totaled vehicles.
    Total Loss Consulting
    totallossconsultinglogocrop500

    Total Loss Consulting (TLC) has now launched nationwide, assisting consumers in receiving the appropriate value for their totaled vehicles, according to a news release.

    Body shops across the country now have a resource in Total Loss Consulting to which they can direct their customers.

    TLC aids consumers in receiving the actual cash value for their totaled vehicles. TLC will conduct a complimentary comprehensive market evaluation to determine if a settlement offer represents fair market value. If the offer does not reflect the correct value, TLC will ensure that the consumer receives the appropriate compensation for their totaled vehicle.

    Body shops can visit TLC’s body shop page to learn more and obtain free literature to distribute to their customers.

    Owners of total loss vehicles can contact Total Loss Consulting directly via their website.

