ASE Adds New ADAS Specialist Certification Test

May 18, 2022—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has announced the introduction of a new Advanced Driver Assistant Systems Specialist Certification test.

According to a press release, this test is specifically designed to help identify that technicians have knowledge of the skill sets required to service, calibrate and diagnose ADAS on vehicles.

Content in the ASE ADAS Specialist test (L4) surrounds those aforementioned skill sets and regards the calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other ADAS areas.

The press release reveals that many questions on the test are related to a sample vehicle equipped with ADAS technology that is used by most manufacturers.

In order to register for this particular test, automotive service professionals are required to have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components test (B5).

“Because ADAS service is becoming a very important vehicle repair service, our stakeholders requested that we develop a certification test that demonstrates that automotive service professionals are qualified to perform ADAS service,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO in the press release. “We worked closely with service technicians, service representatives from vehicle and engine manufacturers, aftermarket trainers and technical educators to develop questions that deal with practical problems experienced by technicians in their work with vehicles that include ADAS.”