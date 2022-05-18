All Magic Paint & Body Locations Join 1Collision

May 18, 2022—Four All Magic Paint & Body locations in Southern California have joined 1Collision.

According to a press release, All Magic was established over 30 years ago and operates body shops in Norco, Moreno Valley, Fontana and Eastvale, California.

“Every single day of our lives, we have to go out there and give our best when it comes to customer service, quality, education and employees,” said Ellie Adri, president and CEO of All Magic, according to the press release. “1Collision has the support we need to be able to do this moving forward.”

All Magic looks forward to working with 1Collision on innovating and enhancing their processes and procedures.

“The All Magic Paint and Body team exemplifies the type of businesses we select to affiliate with 1Collision—shops performing safe and quality repairs, with an emphasis on business culture, OE certifications, I-CAR training and always doing the right thing,” said 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller in the press release.

Ellie Adri opened the first All Magic location in Norco, California in 1992. Consistent growth has helped Adri establish new locations in Southern California over the years, including an 18,000 square foot facility that the team moved into in 2001.

All four of the All Magic locations are I-CAR Gold Glass certified, and All Magic prioritizes continued education and training for its employees.

“Size is power,” said Adri in the press release. “When you size up and are part of a group, you have more power.”



