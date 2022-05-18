MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

All Magic Paint & Body Locations Join 1Collision

May 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 1Collision body locations paint southern california team
Hands clasped together over a desk

May 18, 2022—Four All Magic Paint & Body locations in Southern California have joined 1Collision. 

According to a press release, All Magic was established over 30 years ago and operates body shops in Norco, Moreno Valley, Fontana and Eastvale, California.

“Every single day of our lives, we have to go out there and give our best when it comes to customer service, quality, education and employees,” said Ellie Adri, president and CEO of All Magic, according to the press release. “1Collision has the support we need to be able to do this moving forward.”

All Magic looks forward to working with 1Collision on innovating and enhancing their processes and procedures.

“The All Magic Paint and Body team exemplifies the type of businesses we select to affiliate with 1Collision—shops performing safe and quality repairs, with an emphasis on business culture, OE certifications, I-CAR training and always doing the right thing,” said 1Collision President and COO Jim Keller in the press release.

Ellie Adri opened the first All Magic location in Norco, California in 1992. Consistent growth has helped Adri establish new locations in Southern California over the years, including an 18,000 square foot facility that the team moved into in 2001. 

All four of the All Magic locations are I-CAR Gold Glass certified, and All Magic prioritizes continued education and training for its employees. 

“Size is power,” said Adri in the press release. “When you size up and are part of a group, you have more power.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ASE Adds New ADAS Specialist Certification Test

Auto Body Instructor Passes Along Program to Former Student

Related Articles

All Magic Paint & Body

1Collision Adds California Body Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.