NABC Announces Winners of Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council announced the winners of the NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Texas Star Golf Course in Dallas, according to a news release.

More than 125 players, sponsors, and industry members gathered for the second tournament of the NABC season. The day featured the presentation of an NABC Recycled Ride to deserving U.S. Army veteran Kijafa Adams prior to the shotgun start. In addition, the National Auto Body Council presented two vehicles the day before at the PPG Conference to U.S. Army veteran Nathan Burrows and single mother Walnisha Stevenson.

After a round with threatening skies and windy conditions, the winners put together solid rounds to take the signature NABC crystal trophies.

1st – Darren Huggins, Tom Wolf, David Powoli, and Gene Kozash, who came in -19 under at 52 (shown below)

2nd – Tim Bates, Patrick Hickory, Ernest Salady, and Mike Malliton, who were -18 under at 53 and won a scorecard playoff

3rd – Kyle Drob, Tracy Carpenter, Logan Payne, and Travis Rilat, who were tied at -18 under with a 53

The men’s closest to the pin and longest drive went to Brian Wilkinson, while Alyssa Theis took home the ladies’ closest to the pin and longest drive honors.

“Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all of our players and sponsors for supporting today’s event. The real winners are those who we support through our programs – the families in need, military members, veterans, and first responders. We’re honored to be able to give back to them and their communities through the collective work of the collision industry,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the National Auto Body Council.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. There is also the opportunity to win bragging rights on the course, great raffle prizes, and auction items. Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans, and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation is a 501(c)3, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It will also continue to offer the popular multi-event sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf events.