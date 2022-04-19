MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

April 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS annual Axalta CIF donation pledge
money

April 19, 2022—The Collision Industry Foundation has announced that Axalta will once again participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program, according to a press release. 

The Annual Donor Program brings recurring resources to the Foundation so that it is properly equipped to help those in the industry during great times of need, caused by unforeseen and/or catastrophic events.

This marks the second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge behind it. 

“We are pleased to continue supporting the Collision Industry Foundation and their mission to assist refinish professionals who have been adversely affected by unforeseen events.” says Jim Ocampo, Strategic Accounts Sales Manager/Industry Relations in a press release.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff

AutoBuffy Reports 70 Percent Growth

Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Give Software to Over 500 Schools with CREF

Related Articles

CIF Announces PPG As Annual Donor

CIF Announces Another Annual Donor

CCC Becomes Annual Donor to CIF

You must login or register in order to post a comment.