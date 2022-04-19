CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

April 19, 2022—The Collision Industry Foundation has announced that Axalta will once again participate in the CIF Annual Donor Program, according to a press release.

The Annual Donor Program brings recurring resources to the Foundation so that it is properly equipped to help those in the industry during great times of need, caused by unforeseen and/or catastrophic events.

This marks the second time in a row for a donation at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge behind it.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the Collision Industry Foundation and their mission to assist refinish professionals who have been adversely affected by unforeseen events.” says Jim Ocampo, Strategic Accounts Sales Manager/Industry Relations in a press release.