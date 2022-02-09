CIECA Hosting Information Privacy Webinar

Feb. 9, 2022—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced its next webinar.

Scheduled for February 17 at 2 p.m. EST, the webinar will discuss information privacy and the impacts to the collision industry and customers.

The webinar will feature Brandon Laur, vice president of business development and client experience, and Steve Driz, chief information security officer, at CCi Global Technologies.

“Data privacy and is more important now than ever before as we face a number of challenges,” said Laur.

Topics will include: