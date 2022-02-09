MENU

News

CIECA Hosting Information Privacy Webinar

February 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 9, 2022—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced its next webinar. 

Scheduled for February 17 at 2 p.m. EST, the webinar will discuss information privacy and the impacts to the collision industry and customers. 

The webinar will feature Brandon Laur, vice president of business development and client experience, and Steve Driz, chief information security officer, at CCi Global Technologies.

“Data privacy and is more important now than ever before as we face a number of challenges,” said Laur.

Topics will include:

  • Cybersecurity and protecting unauthorized access/use of data
  • Collision Industry Data Usage
  • How to ensure future sustainability
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

